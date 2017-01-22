Mohammed Junaidu is a biased critic, always insulting Nigerians leaders- Presidency

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

ABUJA – Presidency has described a second republic member of the House of Representatives from Kano State, Dr. Mohammed Junaidu as a biased critic whose stock in trade over the years has been to haul insults at leaders of Nigeria.

It also stated that Junaidu is seeking cheap publicity to keep himself relevant after retiring from active politics.

Reacting to an interview where the former federal lawmaker stated that President Muhammadu Buhari does not accept his mistakes, the Presidency which spoke though a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu on Sunday said dismissed the notion as a lie.

Shehu in the statement reminded Junaidu that President Buhari publicly took responsibility and apologized over the dissolution of the Governing Councils of Federal Universities when it was discovered that due process was not followed.

Contrary to Junaidu’s position that President Buhari has not recorded any meaningful feat since his assumption of office in May 2015, Shehu stated that Nigeria under Buhari had been rif of corruption, also highlighting that the administration had greatly decimated Boko Haram in that the insurgents were no more occupying any place within the Nigerian territory.

The statement read thus: “The Presidency will like to break with tradition by reacting to the latest attack on President Muhammadu Buhari’s integrity in an interview by a former House of Representatives member from Kano State, Dr. Junaidu Mohammed.

“While Dr. Junaidu Mohammed is entitled to his opinion, he is not entitled to misrepresent facts about the concrete achievements of the Buhari administration in the past two or so years, including the undeniable fact that the Boko Haram terrorists have been significantly crippled militarily, because they no longer have the capability to invade and occupy towns and villages unchallenged by the country’s reinvigorated and motivated military personnel.

“The fact that civil servants and political office holders are now afraid to steal with impunity is itself a major psychological boost for the anti-corruption crusade of the Buhari administration, which no sincere Nigerian can pretend not to notice.

“Contrary to Junaidu’s claims that President Buhari doesn’t acknowledge mistakes, we wish to remind the medical doctor that the President publicly took responsibility and apologized over the dissolution of the Governing Councils of Federal Universities when it was discovered that due process was not followed.

“We must stress that taking responsibility for mistakes is one of the finest components of integrity, and that President Buhari has never failed in demonstrating this virtue in words and deeds.

“Since the coming of the Buhari administration, the country has saved billions and trillions of Naira which could be diverted to private pockets if the government wasn’t committed to transparency and accountability.

“We advise Nigerians to be wary of prejudiced and biased critics like Dr. Junaidu Mohammed who are more interested in personal publicity than respecting facts and figures about their claims.

“If Junaidu Mohammed wants to be taken seriously, he should demonstrate the duty of speaking truthfully about those he frequently attacks in his interviews.

“It must be noted that President Buhari was not the only target of Junaidu’s personal vituperations, as former Presidents Shehu Shagari, Ibrahim Babangida, Olusegun Obasanjo,Umaru Yar’adua and Goodluck Jonathan, had all been victims of his jaundiced and malicious attacks. When it came to the late Sani Abacha, he tried it, but once he saw the prospect of elimination, he retreated.

“A cursory library search will reveal that this man has nurtured the habit of insulting every leader this country has produced in his time. Like a narcissist, he is just interested in grabbing headlines. Without publicity, Dr. Junaidu would probably give up on life.

“It is unfortunate that Junaidu Mohammed has been using his political retirement life to engage in insulting every President to grab the newspaper headlines, in addition to taking advantage of the gullibility of uncritical readers that don’t bother to subject him to facts-check.

“It is obvious that Dr. Junaidu appears be infected by pathological cynicism and these kinds of critics are toxic to national progress because they are only primarily interested in destroying every positive effort and achievements of the government.”

The post Mohammed Junaidu is a biased critic, always insulting Nigerians leaders- Presidency appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

