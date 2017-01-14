Pages Navigation Menu

Monaco recall Echiejile

Posted on Jan 14, 2017 in Sports

Super Eagles left back Elderson Echiejile has been recalled from his loan spell at Belgian First Division A club Standard Liege.

Echiejile was named in the Standard Liege roster for a training camp in Spain, in the Marbella region, but has since resumed training with Monaco, where he is expected to remain until the end of the season.

During his brief spell in Belgium, the defender made only six appearances in the Jupiler Pro League, logging 540 minutes.

His contract with the Principality side will expire on June 30, 2018.

The post Monaco recall Echiejile appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

