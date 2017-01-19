Monaco Wins Race To Sign Antonucci

Belgian teenager Franco Antonucci has joined Ligue 1 club, Monaco from Netherlands outfit Ajax.

The 17-year-old midfielder who was linked with Chelsea , Barcelona and Juventus, signed for the Ligue 1 club till 2019.

And Monaco’s vice-president, Vadim Vasilyev has said the signing of the youngster is part of the club’s planning for the future.

“We are very satisfied with the arrival of Franco Antonucci, who is part of our strategy to attract Monaco of promising young players,” the official said.

“At Ajax, Franco Antonucci showed a lot of qualities, which led him to be followed by the biggest clubs. We believe very much in him.

“Our structures have made it possible to reveal many players and we are convinced that they will help Franco to express its potential at the highest level in the near future.”

