FG owes local contractors over N1.7trn – MPC – Vanguard

Posted on Jan 23, 2017


FG owes local contractors over N1.7trn – MPC
LAGOS— The Monetary Policy Committee, MPC, of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, has disclosed that the Federal Government owes local contractors more than N1.7 trillion. Meanwhile, some members of the committee have called for an adjustment to …
