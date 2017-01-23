FG owes local contractors over N1.7trn – MPC – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
FG owes local contractors over N1.7trn – MPC
Vanguard
LAGOS— The Monetary Policy Committee, MPC, of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, has disclosed that the Federal Government owes local contractors more than N1.7 trillion. Meanwhile, some members of the committee have called for an adjustment to …
MPC may hike interest rate to encourage savings
Home Frontpage Analysis Analysts call for drastic fiscal measures to reflate Nigeria's economy, see rates…
Monetary policy may remain unchanged due to predictable policies – Analyst
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG