Money man Tevez touches down in Shanghai

Argentine striker Carlos Tevez has arrived to a rousing welcome from hundreds of fans in Shanghai, where he will join local side Shenhua in a deal that reportedly makes him the world’s top-earning footballer.

Tevez, 32, is the highest-profile foreign player lured to China’s free-spending domestic leagues in a recent gold rush that has triggered a backlash from Chinese authorities.

Police at Shanghai’s main international airport bundled the smiling Tevez through a crowd of blue-clad Shenhua fans gathered in the arrival hall to greet him. Shouting Shenhua team slogans as they waited, the fans burst into chants of “Carlos! Carlos!” when he emerged.

Tevez’s arrival from Argentine club Boca Juniors comes after that of Brazilian star Oscar, who joined Shanghai rivals SIPG under a 60-million-euro ($63 million) deal from Chelsea.

