Monica Lewinsky scandal to be featured in future season of ‘American Crime Story’
A future season of American Crime Story is set to recreate the events of the Monica Lewinsky scandal that rocked the late ’90s. Series showrunner Ryan Murphy has already begun meeting actresses to portray Lewinsky and her colleague Linda Tripp who secretly recorded Lewinsky’s conversations about her affair with then-President Bill Clinton according to The …
The post Monica Lewinsky scandal to be featured in future season of ‘American Crime Story’ appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG