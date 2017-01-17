Montella Angry With Milan, Despite Fighting Back Against Torino

Vincenzo Montella would not say how he rallied Milan to stage a comeback and secure a point against Torino after the break.

The Milan manager was visibly annoyed with his men for only playing well in the second half, after a poor first half saw them go 2-0 down.

Belotti and Benassi opened the scoring for Torino in the first half, before Donnarumma saved a penalty, giving Milan a chance at fighting back.

Montella’s men came into the second half rejuvenated, with a Bertolacci strike and a Bacca penalty putting them level at the hour mark.

“I don’t like to speak publicly about private matters, so what I said stays in the dressing room,” Montella told Sky Italia when asked about his half-time words.

“After this match the team has learned another little lesson that will serve us well going forward. We saw many games and two or three Milans. It really was an indecipherable game at times.

“Torino deserved to take the lead and had a better mentality at the start. But we raised ours in the second half and deserved to go level.

“Towards the end it was wide open with either side able to get the winner. The plan is to play a full 75 to 90 minutes like this. If we can do it for 20 minutes, we can do it for a whole game. It is an issue of mentality.

“I want Milan to improve the approach and get games locked down in the first half, not the second.”

He also hit out at substitute M’Baye Niang for failing to reach an Ignazio Abate cross as Milan chased a late winner.

“I did get rather angry with Niang at the end, as that move could have been finished,” Montella said. “Niang needs to do more and put the effort in. Let’s just say I complimented him many other times, but not this time.”

The post Montella Angry With Milan, Despite Fighting Back Against Torino appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

