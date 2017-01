Montréal Bitcoin ATM Stolen in Late-Night Robbery

A late-night robbery in Montreal resulted in the theft of a bitcoin ATM, according to representatives at the shop where it was stored.

Source

This post was syndicated from CoinDesk. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest