Moratti Says Inter Not Looking To Sign Messi

Rumours circulating linking Messi with Inter Milan, has been squashed by former president Massimo Moratti.

Messi might not have a future at Barcelona, with his contract close to expiring and no renewal is forthcoming.

Inter have been linked with the Argentine, and former striker Diego Milito has talked of the talisman joining, but Moratti has rubbished such talks.

“I’ve never heard any talk of Messi,” Moratti told ANSA.

“It may be that they’re organising a big signing for the future, but they’ve never talked about the Argentine.”

Inter have turned around their season since the departure of Frank de Boer and the appointment of Stefano Pioli.

Moratti added: “Pioli is a great coach and the results prove that. Inter are going through a good period and it bodes well.

“The Champions League? We have to take things game-by-game and then we’ll see where we end up.”

