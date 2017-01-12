Morbidly obese woman weighing 298kg fears husband will leave her for sex (photos)

A morbidly obese woman weighing more than 298kg fears her husband is going to leave her to find the sex she can’t give him elsewhere.

Ashley, 30, from California, believes dedicated husband Daniel will also walk away because he is sick of taking care of her ‘like she is a patient’.

On Wednesday night’s episode of the hit TLC series My 600lb Life, Ashley, tells how she originally turned to food to help her cope with the horrific memories of a childhood trauma.

Now her weight has spiralled so out of control that she relies on her husband Daniel to do almost

everything for her, reports the Mail Online.

“It has been such a long time that he has taken care of me that I can’t give back,” she revealed in a preview clip for the US show.

“I feel disgusted by myself and how could he not feel that for me too.”

At over 300kg, Ashley is just too big for Daniel to look after on his own so the couple have to live with her supportive family.

Ashley needs round-the-clock care as she can’t perform every day task like showering. Her family even have to feed her.

Ashley says she is worried Daniel will one day say he has had enough.

“It strains my marriage that I can’t be romantic with him, that we can’t express our love the way we want to, but I just don’t want him to see me,” she said.

“One of my biggest fears is that he is going to wake up one day and be like ‘I don’t want to do this anymore. I don’t want to take care of her like she is a patient.’”

The 30-year-old is also aware of the fact her giant size will one day cost her her life.

“I worry that I am not going to wake up tomorrow,” she confessed.

“I feel like my body can’t take it anymore, but if I give up, I am not going to live to grow old with my husband.”

Ashley and Daniel want to start a family, but he fears that won’t be possible if she doesn’t get serious about her health.

“If my wife doesn’t lose the weight all those hopes and dreams are going to be shattered,” said Daniel.

Source – MirrorUK