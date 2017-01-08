Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

More British families forced to borrow for daily needs

Posted on Jan 8, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The News Agency of Nigeria, NAN reports that more families than ever in Britain have to borrow money to support their everyday lives, a report published Sunday said. The country’s top trade union organisation, the TUC, said new analysis showed that household debt rose sharply over 2016, with unsecured debt (debt other than house mortgages) reaching new highs. The TUC said unsecured debt reached an average 12,877 pounds (15,900 U.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.