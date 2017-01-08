More British families forced to borrow for daily needs
The News Agency of Nigeria, NAN reports that more families than ever in Britain have to borrow money to support their everyday lives, a report published Sunday said. The country’s top trade union organisation, the TUC, said new analysis showed that household debt rose sharply over 2016, with unsecured debt (debt other than house mortgages) reaching new highs. The TUC said unsecured debt reached an average 12,877 pounds (15,900 U.
The TUC said unsecured debt reached an average 12,877 pounds (15,900 U.
