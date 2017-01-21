More Injury Woes For Zidane, As Marcelo And Modric Join Growing Injury

Zinedine Zidane has registered his frustration at Madrid’s growing injury list, with Marcelo and Modric forced off in the match against Malaga.

Marcelo was forced off in the first half, with Isco subbing in and Vasquez moving to right back.

Kovacic came on to replace Modric, who came off in the late stages. Carvajal, Pepe, Danilo and Coentrao are out with injuries.

James Rodriguez and Gareth Bale are part of the attacking players out injured. Zidane has limited resources, as he will play Celta Vigo on Wednesday in the return leg of the Copa del Rey.

“Luka has an issue, some discomfort,” Zidane told reporters after the match. “We hope it is not serious. We will see on Sunday with a scan. We don’t know the exact problem yet.

“Marcelo’s injury is more complicated and they will both undergo more tests.

“Coentrao has a problem too, and the Castilla team are not here this weekend, otherwise I would have put in one of the youngsters.

“Danilo felt discomfort after Friday’s training and in the morning wasn’t feeling well so we decided to rest him. I am a bit upset with the injuries. My mind is a bit blown. We have a big game Wednesday and injuries are screwing it up.

“A lot of the season is still left and like I always say, we will be needing every player.”

