More Models Added to Refreshed 2018 Jaguar F-Type Lineup

One of the loveliest sports cars on the market has just been refreshed to offer more performance, more models, and more technology.

The Jaguar F-Type gets slight styling tweaks that bring new lightweight seats, adaptive LED headlights, and new front bumpers and rear designs that help differentiate all variants in the expanded model range. One of those new models is the 400 Sport launch edition, which sits below the F-Type R and will be on sale worldwide for one year only. It gets an uptuned 395-horsepower version of the 3.0-liter supercharged V6 and an upgraded chassis that includes a higher-performance braking system, unique 20-inch wheels, and yellow accents both inside and out. An R-Dynamic model that sits under the 400 Sport has also been added to the range. This specification is available with the 335-hp and 373-hp versions of the V6 and adds some unique trim including 19 or 20-inch wheels and gloss black exterior finishes.

Jaguar is really hyping up the addition of a new app for the F-Type called ReRun developed with GoPro that creates HD videos and combines it with real-time performance data that can be downloaded and shared via a smartphone.

The F-Type also gets an upgraded eight-inch customizable touchscreen that is faster, more responsive and responds to tablet-like gestures. The new system is also able to share a driver’s ETA and provide real-time traffic and weather updates. The new LED headlights come with four modes (City, Country, Motorway and Bad Weather) that are activated automatically depending on what the car’s sensors are telling them.

The 2018 Jaguar F-Type is now available in a total of 28 different configurations and will go one sale in the first quarter of this year. Pricing has not yet been announced.

This post was syndicated from THISDAYLIVE. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

