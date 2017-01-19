More mourners pay last respects to Asantehemaa – GhanaWeb

Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on Jan 19, 2017 in Africa


More mourners pay last respects to Asantehemaa
Various forms of traditional drumming, music and dancing continued to characterise the burial rites of the late Asantehemaa, Nana Afia Kobi Serwaa Ampem II at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi yesterday. It was the third and final day of the lying-in-state
