More mourners pay last respects to Asantehemaa – GhanaWeb
|
GhanaWeb
|
More mourners pay last respects to Asantehemaa
GhanaWeb
Various forms of traditional drumming, music and dancing continued to characterise the burial rites of the late Asantehemaa, Nana Afia Kobi Serwaa Ampem II at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi yesterday. It was the third and final day of the lying-in-state …
Kumasi At A Standstill As Asantehemaa Goes To The "Village" (VIDEO)
Like our Facebook page
Final burial rites for Asantehemaa… Basic schools close in Kumasi following 'lockdown' today
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG