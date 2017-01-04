More Photos From Funke Akindele-Bello And Hubby’s House Warming Ceremony

Recently married couple, Funke Akindele-Bello and her husband, JJC Skills moved into their new home at Amen Estate in Lagos towards the tail end of 2016. The couple however hosted friends and family to their housewarming event which held on January 2, 2016 to usher in the new year. Several celebrities were present at the…

The post More Photos From Funke Akindele-Bello And Hubby’s House Warming Ceremony appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

