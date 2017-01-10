More pictures of Nnamdi Kanu at the Federal high court today…
Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and three others, David Nwawuisi, Benjamin Madubugwu and Chidiebere Onwudiwe, accused of treasonable felony are being tried by the Federal government.
Their trial resumed today at the Federal High Court, Abuja. Nnamdi Kanu however caused an uproar when he realized the court enforced trying him secretly. More photos after the cut.
Their trial resumed today at the Federal High Court, Abuja. Nnamdi Kanu however caused an uproar when he realized the court enforced trying him secretly. More photos after the cut.
This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG