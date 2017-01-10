Pages Navigation Menu

More pictures of Nnamdi Kanu at the Federal high court today…

Posted on Jan 10, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and three others, David Nwawuisi, Benjamin Madubugwu and Chidiebere Onwudiwe, accused of treasonable felony are being tried by the Federal government.

Their trial resumed today at the Federal High Court, Abuja. Nnamdi Kanu however caused an uproar when he realized the court enforced trying him secretly. More photos after the cut.

