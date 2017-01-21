More than 5500 killed in Agatu crisis in 4 years – Vanguard
The Sole Administrator of Agatu Local Government Area, Mr. Mike Inalegwu has stated that over 5,500 lives were reportedly lost in the bloody crisis between Agatu farmers and Fulani herdsmen since the outbreak of the crisis in 2013. ADVERTISING.
