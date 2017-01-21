Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

More than 5500 killed in Agatu crisis in 4 years – Vanguard

Posted on Jan 21, 2017 in World | 0 comments

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
More than 5500 killed in Agatu crisis in 4 years
Vanguard
The Sole Administrator of Agatu Local Government Area, Mr. Mike Inalegwu has stated that over 5,500 lives were reportedly lost in the bloody crisis between Agatu farmers and Fulani herdsmen since the outbreak of the crisis in 2013. ADVERTISING.

and more »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.