More women scheduled for butt lift surgery in 2017

By Sola Ogundipe

If you know what stars like Kim Kardashian, Beyonce, Jennifer Lopez, and Nicky Minaj have in common, then you already have a good idea what is in store for lovers of body enhancement surgery in 2017. The four ladies and hundreds like them have permanently set the stage for an unprecedented demand for the famous Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL) that has given them their famous backsides.

Combining liposuction and body contouring with buttock augmentation, Brazilian Butt Lift is the rave of the moment and plastic surgeons are ready to smile to the banks with bigger cheques this year because more women than ever all over the world want to have artificially enhanced buttocks like the aforementioned four, big bottomed stars.

But when it comes to breasts, there is a surprise as everything appears to be getting smaller. The experts say over-inflated chests are not likely to be as fashionable this year as more requests for smaller boob sizes are being witnessed.

Nevertheless, Surgeons have already tipped 2017 as the year of the ’Brazilian butt lift’ following a massive demand for the procedure, a trend fuelled by other big-bottomed stars like former Miss America, Kenya Moore, and reality star Amber Rose.

Nigerians have not been left out. A number of body enhancement and “body art” clinics have sprung up in large cities like Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt and few others in recent times. By far the most common body augmentation that is being done is the facial lift, especially by middle-aged men and women.

South Americans have been doing the Brazilian butt lift for years; however it is the curvy stars that are making big butts more popular than ever and surgeons are seeing more requests for fat grafting in this area.

“My butt is too flat, small, sagging, etc.; I want round, prominent, and perky buttocks,” is now the common complaint with which plastic cosmetic surgeons are being inundated.

In the 2nd half of 2016, these surgeons reported a 500 per cent rise in consultations for this buttock augmentation that raked in millions of dollars and the trend continues to gain momentum.

The Brazilian Butt Lift is a type of butt augmentation procedure which results in youthful, prominent, perky buttocks and a more sensual body profile. Because it is a surgical procedure carried out using the woman’s own fat, it is widely considered to be the most natural way to augment the buttocks. People of all ages, races and body types are having the Brazilian Butt Lift procedure.

A typical candidate for the Brazilian Butt Lift is a woman (or man) with buttocks that are small, flat, sagging, and asymmetrical or misshaped.

The fat removed from the selected area of the body is carefully processed and purified then it is injected to the buttocks. Usually a large amount of fat is needed to obtain the best butt lift. The fat is carefully purified so that only the best donor fat cells are re-injected back into the buttocks for augmentation. The fat is placed or transferred to the buttocks through injection into the fat cells into many different areas and depths of the buttocks to achieve the desired result-a technique that causes the fat cells not to be reabsorbed and allows for permanent and natural-looking results. Once the fat cells begin to receive blood supply, they remain for life.

The success of the Brazilian butt lift is significantly dependent on the level of experience of the Plastic Cosmetic surgeon.

Following the procedure, recipients are urged not to sit directly on their buttocks for up to two weeks during which they must wear a special garment to control swelling. There may be a small amount of swelling for a few weeks, but once the swelling goes, the butt looks and feels natural.

But as with any surgery, risks and complications associated with the Brazilian Butt Lifts include swelling and bruising, numbness and pain, fat embolism, stretch marks, and hematoma, among others.

As earlier mentioned, demand will be for smaller breast augmentation sizes. Large size enhancement is not expected to be high on the list. Even smaller nipples are in vogue. The average size is now 250-300cc (D-C cup) compared with 350-400cc (Double DD or E cup) several years ago.

Also high on the preference list is Vaginoplasty – a procedure that aims to “tighten up” the vagina that has become “slack” or “loose” from vaginal childbirth or ageing. The procedure has grown into a group of cosmetic surgeries marketed as “vaginal rejuvenation” and “designer vagina” procedures for cosmetic, beauty, self-esteem, and confidence. Labiaplasty – plastic surgery on the labia for reduction or correction of asymmetric defects is also listed.

Patients are increasingly turning to cosmetic procedures under local anaesthetic as they can be faster, cheaper and have less post-op nausea. With the patient remaining awake and alert during the procedure, they are able to recover more quickly than if they were under general anaesthetic

Overall, the outlook for 2017 in the world of body enhancement surgery appears to be mixed. While the demand for bigger butts is on the rise, more women are opting for so-called “natural-looking” breasts and smaller nipples while fewer are choosing to go for traditional breast enhancement procedures and face lifts under local anaesthetic.

The post More women scheduled for butt lift surgery in 2017 appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News.

