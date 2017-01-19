Moremi controversy in S/West – The Nation Newspaper
|
Moremi controversy in S/West
The Nation Newspaper
Ancient Ife, the first city kingdom founded by the Yoruba people, is a place of great legends and folktales. One of the most popular folktales from Ife is the Moremi story. In Yorubaland in modern times, Moremi has been widely celebrated in songs and …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG