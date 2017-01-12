Morning Teaser: ‘Should I tell my friend his wife is sleeping with her boss?’

Would you tell your best friend that his wife is having an affair with another man? That is the dilemma Max is going through.

“Dear Pulse,

My name is Max, a 28-year-old man working with an oil servicing firm based in Lagos but with branches in some states in the southern parts of the country.

Felix and I have been close friends right from our university days. Our paths crossed in our first year and since then, we have been good friends, doing almost everything together till we graduated and have remained great pals.

In fact, Felix met his wife, Ruth, when he came to visit me in my office. Ruth had been in the company even before I came in and being the secretary cum personal assistant to the Managing Director, she was one of the powerful staff who could recommend the sack of anyone without batting an eyelid.

I was even happy when Felix started dating her because I knew as my friend’s girlfriend, nothing would happen to me.

As a result of this, Ruth and I became close and when they got married two years ago, I was Felix’s best man and gave the toast at the wedding.

But something has been happening that has put me in a dilemma. It first started as a rumour but later, I got proof that Ruth has been having an affair with the MD before she met Felix and even after her marriage to my friend, she has continued the unholy affair.

No wonder the MD always made sure she followed him on his trips both within and outside Nigeria and all the goodies that he has been showering on her.

I got a confirmation the day the MD’s wife came to the office and disgraced her. The angry woman even showed us photographs of the MD and Ruth in very uncompromising positions, including some naked photos of the two.

Though everyone in the office was sworn to secrecy by the MD after the whole thing died down, I am pricked by my conscience and I don’t know if I should reveal this sordid secret to my best friend even as Ruth has continued as nothing happened.

I know I should not meddle in such a matter between a husband and a wife but the bond of our friendship is putting a weight on me.

Max.”

Dear readers, on Morning Teaser today, we want you to put yourself in Max’s shoes and weigh what you would do.

