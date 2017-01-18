King Mohammed VI’s Visit to Ghana Postponed – Morocco World News
|
Morocco World News
|
King Mohammed VI's Visit to Ghana Postponed
Morocco World News
Rabat – King Mohammed VI's visit to Ghana has been postponed, Ghanaian media reported on Wednesday based on a statement issued by Ghana's presidency. The three-day visit to Ghana was set to begin Wednesday, for the purpose of meeting with new …
