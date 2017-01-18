Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

King Mohammed VI’s Visit to Ghana Postponed – Morocco World News

Posted on Jan 18, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Morocco World News

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
King Mohammed VI's Visit to Ghana Postponed
Morocco World News
Rabat – King Mohammed VI's visit to Ghana has been postponed, Ghanaian media reported on Wednesday based on a statement issued by Ghana's presidency. The three-day visit to Ghana was set to begin Wednesday, for the purpose of meeting with new …
Morocco King defers Ghana visitGhanaWeb
Morocco's King Mohammed to visit GhanaGhana
Moroccan King postpones Ghana visitStarr 103.5 FM
Ghana News Agency –News Ghana –YEN.COM.GH
all 11 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.