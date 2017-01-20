Morocco vs Togo:Five facts to know

Five facts for the Africa Cup of Nations Group C match between Morocco and Togo in Oyem Friday (1900 GMT):

— The countries will be meeting at the Cup of Nations for the first time — one of only six such fixtures among the 24 during the first round in Gabon.

— Despite being widely regarded for decades as an African football power, Morocco have won the Cup of Nations only once, and that success came 41 years ago in Ethiopia.

— The 1976 Cup of Nations was the only one composed entirely of mini-leagues and Morocco won the decisive group by one point thanks to a late equaliser in a 1-1 draw against Guinea.

— Togo have progressed beyond the first round only once and lost 1-0 after extra time to Burkina Faso in a 2013 quarter-final in South Africa.

— Both countries are coached by Cup of Nations-winning Frenchmen. Twice successful Herve Renard handles Morocco and one-time winner Claude le Roy guides Togo.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian NigeriaThe Guardian Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

