Morocco’s Amrabat pulls out of Nations Cup with injury
Nordin Amrabat has been replaced in the Moroccan squad for the African Nations Cup finals by Omar El Kaddouri, the Morocco Football Federation confirmed on Saturday. The Watford winger limped off in the second half of last Sunday’s 4-1 home loss to Tottenham and, after medical examinations, was ruled out of the tournament in Gabon,…
