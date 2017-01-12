Mortality: Doctors urge FG on quick implementation of NHA

ASSOCIATION of Resident Doctors, ARD, of University of Abuja Teaching Hospital Gwagwalada has urged government on quick implementation of National Health ACT, NHA, in order to reduce the rising cases of maternal and child mortality rate. President of the Association, Dr Uche Ifeanyi had made this call during a recent protest in Abuja, over non-implementation […]

The post Mortality: Doctors urge FG on quick implementation of NHA appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

