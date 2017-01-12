Pages Navigation Menu

Mortality: Doctors urge FG on quick implementation of NHA

Posted on Jan 12, 2017 in Health, News

ASSOCIATION of Resident Doctors, ARD, of University of Abuja Teaching Hospital Gwagwalada has urged government on quick implementation of National Health ACT, NHA, in order to reduce the rising cases of maternal and child mortality rate. President of the Association, Dr Uche Ifeanyi had made this call during a recent protest in Abuja, over non-implementation […]

