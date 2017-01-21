Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Moses can lead Chelsea’s attack-Adebayor

Posted on Jan 21, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Former Arsenal striker, Emmanuel Adebayor has said that Nigerian winger, Victor Moses can lead the attack of Chelsea.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

“If you look at Chelsea, when Hazard gets injured they’ve got Willian; if Willian gets injured they can still play Moses further forward. Moses can lead the attack”, Adebayor told The Guardian of London.

But he said that his former London club, Arsenal, lack the alternatives for Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez that their title rivals have for their star me

“Arsenal have a good team but if Sánchez gets injured I don’t know who they’ve got,”

“Arsenal’s problem is that they are just Ozil and Sanchez. If one of them gets injured, it is a problem

The post Moses can lead Chelsea’s attack-Adebayor appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.