Moses can lead Chelsea’s attack-Adebayor

Former Arsenal striker, Emmanuel Adebayor has said that Nigerian winger, Victor Moses can lead the attack of Chelsea.

“If you look at Chelsea, when Hazard gets injured they’ve got Willian; if Willian gets injured they can still play Moses further forward. Moses can lead the attack”, Adebayor told The Guardian of London.

But he said that his former London club, Arsenal, lack the alternatives for Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez that their title rivals have for their star me

“Arsenal have a good team but if Sánchez gets injured I don’t know who they’ve got,”

“Arsenal’s problem is that they are just Ozil and Sanchez. If one of them gets injured, it is a problem

The post Moses can lead Chelsea’s attack-Adebayor appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

