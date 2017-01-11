Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

‘Moses is my surprise package of the season’

Posted on Jan 11, 2017 in Football | 0 comments

Chelsea's Nigerian midfielder Victor Moses (L) celebrates with Chelsea's Spanish defender Marcos Alonso after scoring their third goal during the English Premier League football match between Chelsea and Leicester City at Stamford Bridge in London on October 15, 2016. Adrian DENNIS / AFP

Former Premier League star, Dion Dublin, has picked Super Eagles and Chelsea attacker, Victor Moses, as his “surprise package” of the season.

The Nigerian winger has impressed in his 19 league appearances at Chelsea this term under Antonio Conte and has also thrived as a wing-back in a 3-4-3 formation adopted by the Italian.

Dublin said he is amazed by how Moses has seamlessly fitted into the Chelsea team after loan spells at Liverpool, Stoke City and West Ham United at a time it looked like he had no career at Stamford Bridge.

“My surprise package has got to be Victor Moses. I honestly didn’t realise that he could come back (to Chelsea) as strong as he has, having been a bit of a journeyman.

“He’s played for different clubs all over the country – going out on loan. He’s contributed a lot to Chelsea’s victories,” Dublin, who made 312 Premier League appearances and scored 111 goals, told the Premier League.

Moses has scored three times in the league this term for table-topping Chelsea, and is available for selection when they face champions, Leicester City this Saturday.

• Culled from supersport.com

This post was syndicated from The Guardian NigeriaThe Guardian Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

