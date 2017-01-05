Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Between Fayose, El-Rufai and Fulani Herdsmen – TheCable

Posted on Jan 5, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


TheCable

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Between Fayose, El-Rufai and Fulani Herdsmen
TheCable
I can imagine the self-righteous indignation in the minds of many Nigerians at the attempt to draw a comparison between the two gentlemen whose names appear on this headline. I cannot say I don't understand. In the contemplation of the average Nigerian
Moses Ochonu's Demonization Of El-Rufai By Mukhtar Garba MaigamoSaharaReporters.com
Southern Kaduna killings: Cardinal Okogie blasts Buhari over silenceDaily Post Nigeria
Kaduna: Army recovers arms from herdsmen, villagersThe Punch
BusinessDay –Guardian –NAIJ.COM –Fox News
all 15 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.