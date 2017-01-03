Most Americans think Trump can’t handle presidency – Poll
Americans have little confidence in President-elect Donald Trump’s abilities to handle his presidential duties, with less than half of them saying they trust him to prevent major scandals, handle an international crisis, or use military force responsibly. According to a Gallup poll released by TIME, Americans have significantly less faith in Trump than they had […]
The post Most Americans think Trump can’t handle presidency – Poll appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.
This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG