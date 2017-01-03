Most Americans think Trump can’t handle presidency – Poll
Only 44 per cent said they were confident Trump would avoid major scandals in his administration
The post Most Americans think Trump can’t handle presidency – Poll appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG