Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Most new actors lack morals – Chioma Akpotha slams Gideon Okeke for derogatory comment on Chinwetalu Agu

Posted on Jan 13, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

chioma-akpota

Renowned Nollywood actress, Chioma Akpotha, has called out actor Gideon Okeke for daring to ‘insult’ his senior colleague, Chinwetalu Agu, in the industry, over his alleged use of ‘Vulgar’ language in movies. The ‘Tinsel’ star had on Thursday, said though Agu was funny, that did not warrant him to throw his decorum out the window. […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Most new actors lack morals – Chioma Akpotha slams Gideon Okeke for derogatory comment on Chinwetalu Agu

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.