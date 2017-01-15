Most of your dads are disturbing me for sex – Bobrisky blasts haters
Self acclaimed King of Snapchat, Bobrisky has sent a shocking message to his haters via Snapchat. The bleaching expert, who has always been blasted by fans for the slightest provocation, warned girls that they will be left with nothing after he has finished draining their fathers. He added that his DM is filled with messages…
The post Most of your dads are disturbing me for sex – Bobrisky blasts haters appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG