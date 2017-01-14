Most of your dads are disturbing me for sex – Bobrisky blasts haters
Self acclaimed King Snapchat Bobrisky has sent a shocking message to his haters via snapchat.
The bleaching expert who has always been blasted by fans for any slightest provocation warned girls that they will be left with nothing after he has finished draining their fathers.
He added that his DM is filled with messages of most girls father who are disturbing him.
He Wrote:
“If I show many of you girls my DM majority of you might slap your dad because I have got lots Dm I ignore so fuck you haters .Some of you, your dad is disturbing me. And this year I am ready to collect all their pen so be ready to be left with nothing.”
