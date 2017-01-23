Most wanted French-ISIS terrorist, Kevin G hands himself over to the Police
French-ISIS terrorist: One of France’s most-wanted terrorist, who was a former choir boy, has turned himself over to the police. 24-year-old Kevin G, who was a Chief headhunter for Islamic State, handed himself over, claiming that he has been reformed. Kevin converted to Islam a decade ago and is believed to have been in charge […]
