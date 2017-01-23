Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Most wanted French-ISIS terrorist, Kevin G hands himself over to the Police

Posted on Jan 23, 2017 in News | 0 comments

French-ISIS terrorist: One of France’s most-wanted terrorist, who was a former choir boy, has turned himself over to the police. 24-year-old Kevin G, who was a Chief headhunter for Islamic State, handed himself over, claiming that he has been reformed. Kevin converted to Islam a decade ago and is believed to have been in charge […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from Gist Us. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.