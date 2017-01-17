Mother killed her daughter for marrying against her wish – NAIJ.COM
|
NAIJ.COM
|
Mother killed her daughter for marrying against her wish
NAIJ.COM
A mother in Pakistan has been sentenced to death on Tuesday, January 17, for the murder of her daughter. She set her daughter ablaze for marrying against her wish. Mother killed her daughter for marrying against her wish. Parveen Bibi with a policewoman.
Mother promised her daughter a wedding reception – instead, she burned her alive
Pakistani mother sentenced to death for burning daughter alive
Pakistan: Woman sentenced to death for burning daughter alive
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG