Mother killed her daughter for marrying against her wish – NAIJ.COM

Posted on Jan 17, 2017


Mother killed her daughter for marrying against her wish
A mother in Pakistan has been sentenced to death on Tuesday, January 17, for the murder of her daughter. She set her daughter ablaze for marrying against her wish. Mother killed her daughter for marrying against her wish. Parveen Bibi with a policewoman.
