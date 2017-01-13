Mother of triplets who died after delivery buried in Edo state (photos)
36-year-old Doris Osato died a week after giving birth to a set of triplets on the 19th of December, 2016. She was buried today in her hometown, Urohi village in Ekpoma, Edo State.
May her soul rest in perfect peace. More photos when you continue:
