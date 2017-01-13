Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Mother of triplets who died after delivery buried in Edo state (photos)

Posted on Jan 13, 2017 in News | 0 comments

36-year-old Doris Osato died a week after giving birth to a set of triplets on the 19th of December, 2016. She was buried today in her hometown, Urohi village in Ekpoma, Edo State.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

May her soul rest in perfect peace. More photos when you continue:

I am glad you enjoyed my story. Visit us at www.LailasBlog.com to stay updated with more interesting/exclusive news like these. Click HERE now to do that.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.