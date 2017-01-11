Motorists lament as long fuel queues return to Sokoto – Daily Trust
|
Daily Trust
|
Motorists lament as long fuel queues return to Sokoto
Daily Trust
By Rakiya A. Muhammad, Sokoto | Publish Date: Jan 11 2017 2:00AMLong queues have returned in fuel stations in the Sokoto state capital. facebook · twitter · goolge plus · linkdin; like (0 Likes). Motorists lament as long fuel queues return to Sokoto
Fuel queues resurface in Sokoto
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG