Posted on Jan 24, 2017 in Africa


Motshekga slams 'unethical conduct' of DA MP who shared matric results adjustment information
Times LIVE
Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga wants disciplinary action to be taken against DA MP Gavin Davis for his “unethical conduct” for sharing confidential information about the matric results standardisation.
