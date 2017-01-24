Motshekga slams ‘unethical conduct’ of DA MP who shared matric results adjustment information – Times LIVE
Motshekga slams 'unethical conduct' of DA MP who shared matric results adjustment information
Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga wants disciplinary action to be taken against DA MP Gavin Davis for his “unethical conduct” for sharing confidential information about the matric results standardisation.
DA threatened by Minister of Education for revealing matric mark details
