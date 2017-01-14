Pages Navigation Menu

Motunrayo Oluwakemi, Mary Patrick celebrate birthdays with konckout pictures

Posted on Jan 14, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

By Ayo Onikoyi

Motunrayo Oluwakemi is a budding Yoruba actress who made a big buzz when a story went viral that she’s dating Fuji star, Pasuma, Wasiu Alabi. The actress has since debunked the story as false. She celebrated her birthday on Friday, January 13, 2017 with release of some sexy photos which had the actress scantily clad.

Motunrayo Oluwakemi

Mary Patrick-Udoh on her part is an upcoming English-speaking actress. She celebrated her birthday on Thursday with some really wild pictures that gave a serious peek into her bosom. People have since been talking about those pictures.

