Mourinho and Klopp proving right fit for Manchester United and Liverpool – The Guardian (blog)
|
The Guardian (blog)
|
Mourinho and Klopp proving right fit for Manchester United and Liverpool
The Guardian (blog)
José Mourinho and Jürgen Klopp were both animated on the Old Trafford touchline during the 1-1 draw between Manchester United and Liverpool's. Photograph: Phil Noble/Reuters. Jamie Jackson at Old Trafford. @JamieJackson___. Sunday 15 January …
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG