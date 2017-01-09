Mourinho Backs Rashford To Surpass Rooney’s Goal Record

Jose Mourinho believes Marcus Rashford is in a good position to overtake Sir Bobby Charlton and Wayne Rooney as United’s highest goalscorer.

Rooney’s strike in the 4-0 win over Reading, put him on par with Charlton’s record, before the 19-year-old scored a brace.

“Marcus, he is 19,” said Mourinho. “If he plays at Manchester United until the end of his career, maybe Marcus can do it, but Rooney scored a lot of goals.

“I don’t know the distances, really, but I think the ones that are close to the record are players that have left United already. So, especially in modern football, I see it as being really difficult.”

Rashford’s Old Trafford team-mate Chris Smalling agrees with his manager and believes the pressure on the striker’s shoulders will only prove beneficial.

“If he can stay injury-free, there’s no stopping him in terms of what sort of records he could get,” said Smalling.

“I think it’s good to put the pressure on him because he can handle it. He’s shown that. He’s gone from one level to the next level. He could have had more goals and he still ended up with two.

“He’s so down to earth.

“He is surrounded by a lot of his mates here so it helps that when it comes to this stage, it’s just another day for him. I hope he never changes, because he is such a great lad.”

