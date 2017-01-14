Mourinho Envisions Pogba As Future United Captain

Jose Mourinho has backed Manchester United midfielder, Paul Pogba to become a future captain at the Old Trafford.

The former Juventus star had a poor start to life at United, but recovered his form to help United to sixth.

Mourinho feels the 23-year-old has all the characteristics to be United captain one day.

“I think he has. He has the charisma, the ambition, the mentality and he’s a good professional, so I think he has,” he said.

“Being so young and having all the ingredients, I think he can do it.”

Pogba was criticised for the way he started the campaign, but he has settled and formed a good partnership with Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

While he said the France international was performing well, Mourinho simply wants consistency from Pogba.

“It’s not fair to say that a player has to be dominant, though,” he said.

“He is playing amazingly well, no doubt about it, but the team is also playing well.

“What I expect is the team to play well and Paul to be at the level he’s playing at regularly.”

United are on a 15-match unbeaten run in all competitions and host Liverpool on Sunday.

