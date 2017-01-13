Mourinho has set me free – Pogba

Manchester United midfielder, Paul Pogba, said his recent upturn in form has been helped by manager Jose Mourinho letting him “free” on the pitch.

The France international, 23, started slowly after rejoining United for a £89m world-record fee last summer.

But he has been instrumental in United’s recent nine-match winning run.

“He told me not to listen to anybody, just be focused on the pitch and enjoy yourself. That is all I am doing,” Pogba told the BBC’s Football Focus.

Expectations were high following Pogba’s return to Old Trafford from Italian champions Juventus in August, but it is only in recent weeks that his influence on the team has gradually increased.

He has scored and assisted a total of five more goals in United’s past 10 games compared to his tally in the club’s first 10 games.

And Pogba said it is down to the reassurance and guidance given by Mourinho.

“He talked to me. He made me very comfortable and confident,” said Pogba, who made seven appearances for United before joining Juventus for £1.5m in 2012.

“He said ‘you know how to play, do what you want’. He let me free on the pitch.

“He told me just to enjoy myself. That is it. That is all I need to hear from the manager.”

