Mourinho Hoping De Gea Doesn’t Claim United’s POTY Again

Mourinho says he is hoping David De Gea doesn’t win a fourth consecutive Player of The Year at the Manchester United awards in 2017.

The United manager believes that a goalkeeper claiming the accolade one more time indicates something is wrong at the club.

The Spanish shotstopper has not dropped his form as his other teammates struggled for form since the exit of Sir Alex Ferguson. He has won the award three years in a row.

He said: “I think when a goalkeeper is the player of the season it’s because something is wrong.

“Hopefully, David is not our Player of the Year again this season, but hopefully he keeps making important saves for us like he did in the last match [against West Ham].”

And while Mourinho is happy for De Gea getting recognised for his contribution, Mou feels it is time for change.

He added: “Of course, I would love goalkeepers to be recognised.

“I’d like them to win the Golden Ball and I’d like them to be the player of the season in the Premier League because goalkeepers are these lonely guys with a different shirt to everyone else. When they play phenomenally, people forget, and when they make a mistake, everyone remembers.

“But the reality is that when season after season the goalkeeper is player of the season, it means that something is wrong.”

De Gea has already admitted that he hopes to be snubbed this season, telling United Review : “I would prefer a striker or someone else to win it – someone who means that the team as a whole is playing well and scoring goals, because it is much better for the team that way.”

