Mourinho Says He Has Fallen In Love With United

Jose Mourinho says the fans of United and how realistic they are is making him fall in love with the club.

The Portuguese manager took charge of the Manchester club from Louis van Gaal ahead of the 2016-17 campaign, but struggled before he got the club back on track.

United are back in fine form, heading for a top four finish with six straight wins in the Premier League.

“Well, the thing that made me immediately feel deeply about the club and the people, and the desire to work for the people, is the people,” Mourinho told MUTV.

“The people are the typical Manchester United supporters, the ones that have unbelievable memories of the past, but know the realities of the moment. The ones who keep the expectations for the future but understand the road to arrive there and are always supporting the team, even in the bad moments we have had.

“That, for me, is the most significant thing because it is the thing that makes you fall in love with a new club. I think that is the thing that touched me more.”

United’s fans are not the only reason behind Mourinho’s happiness, however, as he is equally pleased with the players at his availability.

“I like my players very, very much,” Mourinho added.

“Not just the players, but the combinations between the players as people.

“They are very good guys and I love to work with them. I love my group so I am really happy. And at the top of that is the challenge of bringing Manchester United to the space that it belongs. So I am really happy.”

