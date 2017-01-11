Mourinho Wants More From Fans When Liverpool Visit

Jose Mourinho is asking the Manchester United faithfuls to put on a better show when Liverpool come visiting, after a downer from the fans in the EFL win over Hull City.

Mata and Fellaini handed United a ninth straight win and one leg in the final at Wembley, but the fans were lukewarm at best.

Liverpool will visit on Sunday and with just five points between them, Mourinho is hoping the fans will be louder.

“I was disappointed yes, [Hull] were very well organised defensively as I was expecting and it was not easy for us,” Mourinho told Sky Sports.

“But I think we were a bit sloppy, complicating things, always one more touch, delaying the decision, giving them time to regroup and it was not our best first half.

“I think in the first half the players have to do better, I have to do better, the fans can also do better.

“Second half we all improve just a little bit. The game is over, now I think about Sunday and on Sunday I have to do better, the players need to do better and the stadium has to do better.”

“I was expecting a difficult match,” he said.

“I wasn’t expecting four or five, 1-0 for me would always be a good result but 2-0 is obviously better.

“We are not at Wembley but the second goal is maybe an important goal.”

The post Mourinho Wants More From Fans When Liverpool Visit appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

