Mourinho Won’t Sell Depay Until A ‘Reasonable’ Bid Is Made

Jose Mourinho says he is only willing to sell Memphis Depay if an appropriate bid is made for the midfielder.

Schneiderlin already left the club for Everton for £24 million, but Depay is yet to be sold, with Lyon’s £13 million bid for him rejected by the MqnManchester outfit.

Everton and Nice are looking to loan the Netherlands international, but Mourinho does not want a temporary move.

And he wants to see a better offer before he allows Memphis to leave as he seeks more regular first-team football.

“The latest is that the offer that we have had is far from being reasonable for us,” Mourinho said ahead of Sunday’s home Premier League match against Liverpool.

“At the moment, he is our player and if in the end [of the window] nothing happens, he is one more option for us.”

Memphis joined United for a reported £25m from PSV in 2015, but is yet to start a Premier League match this season having been heavily involved in his debut campaign under Louis van Gaal.

