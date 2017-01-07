Movie on recession coming – Vanguard
Vanguard
Movie on recession coming
The current economic hardship in the country is being recaptured in a new movie that is due to be premiered soon. The movie, starring the like of Ruth Kadiri, Chiwetalu Agu and Kelechi Udegbe among others is being produced by a popular director, Osagie …
