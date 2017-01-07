Movie on recession coming

By Benjamin Njoku

The current economic hardship in the country is being recaptured in a new movie that is due to be premiered soon. The movie, starring the like of Ruth Kadiri, Chiwetalu Agu and Kelechi Udegbe among others is being produced by a popular director, Osagie Elegbe.

In chat with Osagie, he described the movie as a “blockbuster movie,” disclosing that the movie would be premiered across the world.

“The movie, according to him, “talks about the need for people to go back to farming which is the only way that we can address the prevailing economic recession in the land.

“Many innovations are coming to play in this production. I do not want to let out the cat out of the bag right now. When the movie is released in a couple of weeks everyone will bear witness to what we are out to portray” Elegbe disclosed.

