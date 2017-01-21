Moyes Says Sunderland Keeps Conceding Poor Goals

David Moyes has moaned at how Sunderland Keeps conceding goals they can avoid, as they lost to West Brom.

Darren Fletcher put West Brom in front with a well taken goal, before a defending mistake gave Chris Brunt a chance to extend the lead.

Sunderland are still bottom of the table, after a surprise 3-2 win by Swansea against Liverpool.

“We played better in the second than the first that is for sure. We are giving poor goals away and we are doing everything we can to eradicate it but it is a disease that we have got at the moment,” he told BBC Sport.

“[The first goal] was well executed by Darren Fletcher. We defended the original corner well but the ball was bobbling around and we didn’t clear it.”

