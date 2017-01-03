Pages Navigation Menu

Mozambique rebel leader announces two-month ceasefire – Daily Mail

Posted on Jan 3, 2017 in Africa


Mozambique rebel leader announces two-month ceasefire
Rebels in Mozambique announced Tuesday a two-month extension to a truce with the government, raising hopes for peace after a spike in violence last year that claimed scores of lives. The country's president said the truce by Afonso Dhlakama, leader of …
Mozambique: Rebel group Afonso Dhlakama leader announces two-month truce extensionInternational Business Times UK
Mozambique leaders extend ceasefire for 60 daysZitamar News (subscription)

all 6 news articles »

