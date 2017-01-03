Mozambique rebel leader announces two-month ceasefire – Daily Mail
|
Daily Mail
|
Mozambique rebel leader announces two-month ceasefire
Daily Mail
Rebels in Mozambique announced Tuesday a two-month extension to a truce with the government, raising hopes for peace after a spike in violence last year that claimed scores of lives. The country's president said the truce by Afonso Dhlakama, leader of …
Mozambique: Rebel group Afonso Dhlakama leader announces two-month truce extension
Mozambique leaders extend ceasefire for 60 days
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG